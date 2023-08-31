Three people injured in Linn County crash

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Three people, including one minor, were injured in a crash in Linn County on Thursday, with an 18-year-old being cited for failure to stop at a safe distance.
Multiple agencies responded to Blairsferry Road near Feather Ridge Road for a two-vehicle crash. Responders found a disabled Kia Sportage in the roadway and a Dodge Ram in the south ditch.
18-year-old Jayden Myers, the driver of the Kia, was traveling eastbound when he failed to see the Dodge stopped in the road at a red light. The Kia rear-ended the Dodge, sending the truck into the ditch.
The passenger of the Kia, who was a minor, along with the truck's occupants, Larry and Kimberly Byers, ages 71 and 67, were transported to a hospital for their injuries.
The minor's injuries are severe but non-life threatening, and the Byers' each sustained minor injuries.
Myers was cited for failure to stop in a safe and assured distance.