Three dead, several injured in central Paris after gunman opens fire

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through
Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist today with gust in the 40 to
50 mph range common. These gusts will create blizzard conditions
over portions of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural
or wind prone areas. Further south, significant blowing and
drifting of snow remains likely as well.

Wind chill values this morning will be between 35 and 45 below
zero then will settle into the 25 to 35 below range this
afternoon through Saturday morning.

Note, once the blowing snow and blizzard conditions improve,
those warnings will be transitioned to Wind Chill Headlines
otherwise, the dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard
and Winter Storm Warnings.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions at times,
especially in rural areas. Significant drifting snow. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 45
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility to white out at times. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through
Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist today with gust in the 40 to
50 mph range common. These gusts will create blizzard conditions
over portions of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural
or wind prone areas. Further south, significant blowing and
drifting of snow remains likely as well.

Wind chill values this morning will be between 35 and 45 below
zero then will settle into the 25 to 35 below range this
afternoon through Saturday morning.

Note, once the blowing snow and blizzard conditions improve,
those warnings will be transitioned to Wind Chill Headlines
otherwise, the dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard
and Winter Storm Warnings.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions at times,
especially in rural areas. Significant drifting snow. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 45
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility to white out at times. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Three dead, several injured in central Paris after gunman opens fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Three dead, several injured in central Paris after gunman opens fire

French police and firefighters secure a street in Paris, France after gunshots were fired, killing three people and injuring several on December 23.

 Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Three people died and four others were injured after a gunman opened fire at a Kurdish community center, and a nearby restaurant and barber shop in Paris on Friday, local mayor Alexandra Cordebard said.

"Following the dramatic shooting which took place this morning, I returned to Paris and will go to the scene. All my thoughts go to the families of the victims. The perpetrator was arrested," French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted.

The shooting in the 10th arrondissement has not been designated as a terrorist incident, though all avenues are being investigated.

The suspected attacker has been arrested. Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the gunman's motive is unclear and that an investigation has been launched.

Beccuau told journalists at the scene that the suspected attacker had previously been known to the police to have been allegedly involved in two incidents: One in the Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis and the other at a migrant tent camp in Bercy, near the French Finance Ministry, in the 12th arrondissement of Paris.

Paris' anti-terror prosecutor is "evaluating" the facts around Friday's shooting, but the investigation is still being led by the city's judicial authorities, the anti-terror prosecutor's office told CNN Friday.

"We are evaluating the facts to know if the event should be qualified as an act of terrorism," the prosecutor's office said.

All three people killed during the shooting inside and near a Kurdish community center on Friday are Kurds, the center's lawyer confirmed to CNN.

The lawyer declined to give out any further information as the investigation is still ongoing.

Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Friday that investigators are not ruling out possible "racist motivations" behind the shooting, which occurred at the Kurdish Cultural Center Ahmet-Kaya on Rue d'Enghien.

"When it comes to racists motivations, of course these elements are part of the investigation that was just launched," Beccuau said.

Following the incident, crowds gathered near the center where people from the Kurdish diaspora were heard chanting Kurdish phrase "Şehid Namirin" -- which means: Those who are lost are never really lost but with us, according to CNN's team on the ground.

Some people were also heard chanting "Murderer Erdogan," in a reference to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's robust attitude against Kurdish nationalism and his policies towards Kurdish far-left militant and political groups based in Turkey and Iraq.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you