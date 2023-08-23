 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110 possible again Thursday.

* WHERE...Much of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

One anhydrous ammonia tank exploded and two others leaked at Manchester facility on Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KWWL) -- One anhydrous ammonia tank exploded at a Manchester facility on Wednesday afternoon, and several nearby residents were sent to the hospital to be treated for ammonia exposure.

City officials say that the explosion happened at Three Rivers FS. Officials told KWWL that one tank exploded, causing two other tanks to have minor leaks as well. The exact cause of the explosion is under investigation.

South 3rd Street to Grant Street are closed off, and Grant Street to Burrington Road are also closed off.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

