One anhydrous ammonia tank exploded and two others leaked at Manchester facility on Wednesday

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KWWL) -- One anhydrous ammonia tank exploded at a Manchester facility on Wednesday afternoon, and several nearby residents were sent to the hospital to be treated for ammonia exposure.
City officials say that the explosion happened at Three Rivers FS. Officials told KWWL that one tank exploded, causing two other tanks to have minor leaks as well. The exact cause of the explosion is under investigation.
South 3rd Street to Grant Street are closed off, and Grant Street to Burrington Road are also closed off.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.