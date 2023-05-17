The War At Home: Veterans, therapists call for more mental health access

(KWWL)- There's an old saying "old soldiers never die, they simply fade away." For some old soldiers, however, the pain and trauma of battle and living in a combat zone doesn't fade away so simply.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, over 6,100 veterans took their own lives in 2020 nationwide. That number equates to nearly 17 people a day. While that number is higher than it was in 2001, statistics show the number of veteran suicides have started to decrease in recent years.
Grundy Center native and veteran Sgt. Trent Dirks knows the pain of PTSD and other combat-related mental health issues all too well. He was retired from active service at the beginning of October 2015 due to issues related to anxiety, depression, and PTSD. By the end of that month, Sgt. Dirks says he'd lost his second friend to suicide within an 18 month span.
Simply put, Sgt. Dirks says the country does "a really good job sending our veterans to go to war but we do not do a near enough good job of training them to come home from war."
After losing friends to suicide, he says he didn't know where he was headed but decided to reach out and find help or "that was the path I was going down."
In the nearly eight years since he officially retired from active service, Sgt. Dirks has had his share of breakthroughs and low points.
He eventually connected with Retrieving Freedom- an organization connecting people like veterans with service dogs.
In fact, Sgt. Dirks credits his service dog, Tracer, with saving his life. Dirks says he was driving down the road when he suddenly considered letting go of the wheel and crashing off the pavement. He says Tracer jumped up, put their paw on his hand, and helped him find the clarity and wherewithal to find more help.
But even finding that help isn't easy- especially in rural Iowa. Sgt. Dirks explains that most mental health care is remote and the demand is high.
Pathways therapist Lindsay Stack says there's generally been an increase from people of all backgrounds seeking out mental health care. Combined with the "shared trauma" of COVID-19 and the increasing population of veterans, the need for more mental health care is fairly evident.
Stack says the community, not just veterans, will see the benefit of making sure everyone receives the care they need and attention they deserve. Stack says it's largely a matter of being proactive and making sure people know who to call in an emergency.
It took time to find the care Sgt. Trent Dirks needs but he wants his fellow veterans to know that the help is out there. He notes that continued improvement is needed but he says "it's getting better.... I hope."