Servicemen of the U.S.S. The Sullivans honored in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A special tribute was held at the RiverLoop Amphitheater in Waterloo Thursday night to remember five local brothers who died while fighting for their country in the U.S. Navy.
The Waterloo Municipal Band played in honor of the Sullivan Brothers who died when their ship, the U.S.S. Juneau sank in 1942 during World War Two. The night was held to honor all of the servicemen and women who have served and are currently serving on the U.S.S. The Sullivans naval ships.
The event was partially narrated by Kelly Sullivan, who's the granddaughter of Al Sullivan, one of the brothers who died during the war.
"The supreme sacrifice made by these five brothers, represents the best of the United States." Kelly said.
2022 marks the 80th anniversary since the Sullivan Brothers died. In honor of them, crew members from two of their naval ships, the U.S.S. The Sullivans (DDG-68) and the U.S.S. The Sullivans (DDG-537), are meeting up in Waterloo during Iowa Irish Fest, which runs August 5-7. You can get tickets to Iowa Irish Fest here.