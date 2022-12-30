Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park assessing possible storm damage to USS The Sullivans

BUFFALO, New York (KWWL) -- The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park in New York is currently assessing potential winter storm damage done to USS The Sullivans.
According to a Facebook post from the park, "A total of four fir trees are down or damaged. Two of them are smaller and might be salvageable, but the two large ones near the Polish monument have had to be fully removed."
The park also said that the brow connecting the Sullivans to the Little Rock ship was frozen in the Buffalo river. Teams will try to recover it later this week.
In a video uploaded on their YouTube channel, teams recorded the current conditions of the ships in the icy harbor.
Shane Stephenson, the Director of Collections. said that the ship looks skewed when looking at it from the bow. He speculated that large chunks of ice are weighing down the "mooring" lines, and thus causing the bow to appear skewed.
Stephenson also pointed out a "barge" between the Sullivans and the Little Rock ship. He speculated about the possibility that the two ships may have hit each other during the storm. However, he could not tell if there was any damage done to either ship.
The park said that, "It’s good to see the water levels finally coming down again, and the bubblers are still working to break up some of the ice."
As warmer temperatures arrive, the crews will continue to inspect the conditions of the ships as the ice melts away.