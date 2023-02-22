THE SECRET IN ROOM 106: Students continue a Wartburg time capsule tradition

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) – A closely-held Wartburg College tradition is found inside one of the dorm rooms on the campus. It’s a makeshift time capsule of sorts that tells the story of the students who have lived in Room 106 for the past 25 years.
At first glance, Room 106 in South Hall looks like any other dorm room at any other college or university. However beneath a utility service cap in the floor, students have turned a few square inches of space into a time capsule of photos.
"If you put your foot on it in the right way or put a pen in it, you can get it open and that's how we discovered the time capsule,” said Jacy Werning, a Wartburg junior from Solon.
The time capsule is a not-so-closely kept secret on campus. Every group of students who have lived in the room have put a group photo into the little spot in the floor. The catch: you have to find it first.
"I guess people don't know what it is or where it is.” said Werning. "We moved in and right away we were like 'let's find it.'"
This year, the tradition of the time capsule in Room 106 came full circle to some degree. While Jenna Bachus, another student from Solon, lives there this year, her father also lived in that room in the early 90s.
"I mentioned I was living in this room and my dad was like 'I think that's where we lived.' When I pulled up the floor plan, he was like 'that's where we lived,” Jenna Bachus said.
Her father, Mike, was there a bit before the tradition started. The oldest photo in the time capsule is from 1998. He was there in 1991. With his daughter living in the room this year, he thought it would be a great way to get in on the photo tradition.
"Once my daughter, coincidentally enough, was assigned the same suite, I thought it was the perfect time to join in the tradition,” Mike Bachus said.
He dug up a photo of his group of roommates during their time at Wartburg and, with their permission, gave it to Jenna to put inside the time capsule.
"It's just really cool to have that connection with him, especially in my last year here,” Jenna said.
That photo will go right next to his daughter’s where it will hopefully stay for the future occupants of Room 106.
The girls said that with the special connection this year between Jenna and her father, they would like to recreate his photo if they can find the 90s fashion to make it happen.
The college’s social media team made a video about the time capsule and posted it to social media channels like TikTok and Instagram where it’s already attracted thousands of views from around the world.