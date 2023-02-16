 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Continues Into This Afternoon...

.Snow will continue to move across southwest into east central
Iowa tapering off late afternoon into early evening. The peak
snowfall rates around or greater than an inch per hour will
persist until midday to early afternoon through central into eastern
Iowa. Breezy winds from the north will continue to cause blowing
snow along with the accumulating snow dropping visibilities to under
a mile at times into mid afternoon. Give yourself plenty of space
between vehicles and extra time to reach your destination if out
on the roads this afternoon.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central to east central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snowfall rates are expected
through midday right across the I-35 corridor in central Iowa.
Be prepared for slick roads and poor visibility and allow extra
time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

'The Masked Singer' debuts its most senior contestant to date

  • Updated
  • 0

"The Masked Singer" unmasked two stars on Wednesday's Season 9 premiere, one of whom is their oldest contestant ever.

Dick Van Dyke, 97, was the first of two celebrities to reveal themselves to judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

The premiere had been teased beforehand as "the most legendary, decorated and beloved unmasking in history," due to Van Dyke's age.

Van Dyke had been masked as Gnome, and sang a rendition of Billie Holiday's "When You're Smiling."

The panel guessed Tony Bennett and Dustin Hoffman but quickly found out it was Van Dyke, who had also sung Frank Sinatra's' "When You're Smiling."

When he was eliminated, Van Dyke sang a little of "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from Mary Poppins, in which he played Bert the chimney sweep.

"The Dick Van Dyke Show" star brought Scherzinger to tears when he revealed himself. She told him, "I love you so much. We love you. The whole world loves you so much. It's an honor to have you on our show. I can't believe you're here. I'm trying to play it cool, but you look so gorgeous. You look so handsome."

Jeong added that it was the "greatest reveal ever" on the show.

