Terry Branstad is President of the World Food Prize but still follows politics closely

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) He served as Iowa Governor longer than any Governor in the history of the United States:
Over two different time periods, his reign as Iowa Governor lasted 22-years, 4-months and 13-days.
First elected Governor in the 1982 election, Branstad served from 1983 to 1999.
He returned to Iowa politics in the 2010 election, when he defeated incumbent Chet Culver, and served as Iowa Governer from 2011 until his resignation in 2017 to become United States Ambassador to China.
Terry Branstad never lost an election. He is still viewed by many political observers as one of the most savvy politicians in Iowa political history.
Today, Branstad has taken on a new and different role. He is President of the World Food Prize Foundation, based in Des Moines.
The World Food Prize is critically acclaimed for its ongoing efforts to eradicate hunger around the world.
Its mission reads: "The World Food Prize Foundation's mission is to elevate innovations and inspire action to sustainably increase the quality, quantity and availability of food for all."
Perhaps its most famous Laureate is Iowa native Dr. Norman Borlaug, an agronomist from Cresco, credited with saving millions of lives through the development of his disease-resistant wheat varieties.
Borlaug died in 2009 at age of 95.
The World Food Prize supports it mission in a variety of ways:
Recognizing and rewarding individuals making exceptional achievements in addressing food security;
Convening global leaders in Des Moines each year to address the latest issues and innovations in food and agriculture;
Inspiring and recognizing exceptional students in Iowa, in the U.S. and around the world by providing educational and professional experiences on pressing food security and agriculture issues; and
Addressing Iowa's challenges and successes in fighting hunger and poverty through the Iowa Hunger Summit and Directory.
The World Food Prize Foundation was initially sponsored and formed by businessman and philanthropist John Ruan, Sr. with support from the Governor and State Legislature of Iowa. Mr. Ruan endowed The Prize and relocated it to Des Moines in 1990 when its first sponsor withdrew. Without Mr. Ruan's generosity, the Prize and Dr. Borlaug's vision could not have continued. Today, more than 80 companies, foundations and individuals support the Foundation. In 2001, John Ruan's son, John Ruan III, succeeded his father as chairman of the Board of the Foundation. A distinguished international Council of Advisors provides guidance and support to the Foundation.
Catch up with former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, as he talks about his new job, and offers his political insight on this week's edition of The Steele Report.