 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teens arrested on multiple charges after early morning chase in Buchanan County

  • Updated
  • 0
police-car
By Daniel Winn

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two teens are facing multiple charges after a chase in Buchanan County early today.

Independence police say they attempted to stop a pick-up for a traffic violation, when the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed. Authorities say the pickup drove across residential backyards while going 80 miles per miles per hour through a northeast neighborhood.

The vehicle also went through farm fields east of independence, before turning back toward the city. Police deployed stop sticks to end the chase.

Autorities say the pickup was reported stolen and drugs were found inside.

The teens were transported to the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora.

Tags

Recommended for you