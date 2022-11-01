Teenager injured in Waterloo crash with state trooper after police chase

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)-- Iowa State Patrol say 18-year-old Brandon Nannenga was involved in a police chase on his motorcycle, when he rear ended a State Trooper Dodge Charger Tuesday.
The report says the trooper slowed in front of the motorcycle to slow it down on West Ridgeway Avenue just before 4:30, after he led officers on a chase. Officers say Nannenga still did not slow down, rear-ending the trooper.
Although Nannenga is listed as injured, he was not transported to a hospital as a result. The trooper's name and condition were not released. Black Hawk County Sheriff, Cedar Falls Police, Grundy Count and MercyOne were all responders on the scene.