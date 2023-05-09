Teenager injured in Tuesday morning Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A teenager suffered a leg injury after an early morning shooting in Waterloo.
The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday morning along Baltimore St. between W. 4th and W. 5th Streets. Authorities say they located several shell casings in the 500 block of Baltimore Street.
Authorities say the teenager, 14, was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle.
Police have not released any other details at this time.
This is a developing story. KWWL is working to learn more.