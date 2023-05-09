 Skip to main content
Teenager injured in Tuesday morning Waterloo shooting; teen charged

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A teenager suffered a leg injury after an early morning shooting in Waterloo, and a 15-year-old has since been charged.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday morning along Baltimore St. between W. 4th and W. 5th Streets. Authorities say they located several shell casings in the 500 block of Baltimore Street. 

Authorities say the teenager, 14, was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle. 

During the investigation, a 15-year-old was charged with willful injury and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

 

