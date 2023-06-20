Teenager arrested after Cedar Falls chase

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - A 16-year-old was arrested early Tuesday morning after a chase shortly before 1:30 a.m. in Cedar Falls.
Cedar Falls police say officers noticed a car traveling at a "high rate of speed" near Rownd St. and University Ave.
The teen reportedly continued down Greenhill Road, turned onto Oster Parkway, driving into a bean field, before being stopped near Viking Road and Prairie Parkway.
No injuries were reported in the early morning chase but the teen faces a charge of eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor, and several traffic violation. Cedar Falls police did not identify the teen directly.