Teen arrested, accused of murdering Marion teen in Cedar Rapids

  Updated
By Leslie Stone

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- A Marion teen was arrested Thursday night, more than a month after another Marion teen, Cristian Upah, was killed in May.

Keyun McGowan, 17, faces charges including 1st degree murder, going armed with intent, assault while displaying a deadly weapon, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, and two counts of robbery.

Police say Upah, 17, was shot around 10:00 p.m. May 10th along the 3500 block of Oakland Rd NE, near Elmcrest Country Club. Upah later died at a local hospital.

Police did not release any more details about what led up to the shooting, but did say Iowa state law allowed them to release McGowan's name due to the nature of his charges. 

