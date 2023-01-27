Taxes prepared for free through AARP Tax-Aide program in the Cedar Valley area

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) For more than thirty years now, dedicated volunteers have been preparing Federal and State individual income tax returns for area residents----for free.
It's the well-known AARP Tax-Aide program, a free, tax preparation program for individuals, with locations in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Waverly, Vinton and Tama counties.
The AARP Foundation, along with RSVP, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, and coordinated by The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley, will start preparing income tax returns starting February 1.
An appointment is necessary and can be made by calling 319-334-1019, or contact The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley.
Here are the locations in the Cedar Valley.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo.
The Salvation Army, Franklin and Logan, Waterloo
First United Methodist Church, 7th and Clay Streets, Cedar Falls
Waverly Public Library
Vinton Public Library
Meskwaki Nation Settlement, Tama County.
Again, an appoint is necessary. Just call 319-334-1019. You can also contact The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley.
JoAnna Van Gerpen, the AARP Tax-Aide District One Communications Officer, talks about the free tax preparation program on this week's edition of The Steele Report.