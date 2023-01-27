 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow and Hazardous Travel Saturday...

.Moderate to heavy snowfall will develop early Saturday and
persist through the day over the northern half of Iowa. Amounts
will be heaviest north of Highway 30 with a quick drop off in
amounts to the south. The heaviest snowfall rates will likely
occur during the morning hours. The precipitation is likely to
diminish later in the afternoon, and may be mixed with freezing
drizzle at times central and south.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of freezing drizzle may
follow the snowfall along the Highway 30 corridor, which may
prolong travel difficulties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Taxes prepared for free through AARP Tax-Aide program in the Cedar Valley area

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)  For more than thirty years now, dedicated volunteers have been preparing Federal and State individual income tax returns for area residents----for free.

It's the well-known AARP Tax-Aide program, a free, tax preparation program for individuals, with locations in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Waverly, Vinton and Tama counties.

The AARP Foundation, along with RSVP, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, and coordinated by The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley, will start preparing income tax returns starting February 1.

An appointment is necessary and can be made by calling 319-334-1019, or contact The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley.

Here are the locations in the Cedar Valley.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo.

The Salvation Army, Franklin and Logan, Waterloo

First United Methodist Church, 7th and Clay Streets, Cedar Falls

Waverly Public Library

Vinton Public Library

Meskwaki Nation Settlement, Tama County.

Again, an appoint is necessary. Just call 319-334-1019. You can also contact The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley.  

JoAnna Van Gerpen, the AARP Tax-Aide District One Communications Officer, talks about the free tax preparation program on this week's edition of The Steele Report.

