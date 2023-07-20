Tama & Toledo prepare for RAGBRAI riders

TOLEDO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The 50th annual RAGBRAI gets underway this weekend, and communities across eastern Iowa are getting ready. On Thursday, July 27, the small towns of Tama and Toledo will be hosting an overnight stop.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to participate in RAGBRAI this year. For two communities with a combined population of 5,500, that creates some logistical challenges.
The towns of Tama and Toledo are the smallest overnight stop on this year's RAGBRAI route by a large margin. Despite this, Katherine Ollendieck, the Executive Chair of the Tama-Toledo RAGBRAI Committee, feels that they're ready.
The Committee has been meeting for months, and they feel that they have everything planned out from entertainment to lodging. Ollendieck said that they will have a free public bus system running all day for the riders.
Ollendieck said, "Our camping areas are spread out between both communities, and we like that fact that we're going to integrate you right into both towns. And we're gonna run a public bus system for 12 hours that day with the school buses."
Riders will come into town on old Highway 30. They will meet at the high school before being sent to their assigned campground. Ollendieck said that when people get to Tama-Toledo, they can expect to see the community fully embracing their 1970s theme.
Lodging will be split between both communities, with people primarily staying at campgrounds in Tama and Toledo. There will also be entertainment at Toledo Heights Park with live music running well into the night.
Tama-Toledo will be the third-to-last stop on this year's RAGBRAI schedule. From there, riders will head to Coralville before wrapping up in Davenport.