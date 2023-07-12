Tama County woman wins $2 million Powerball prize

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Tama County woman won a $2 million Powerball prize.
Megan Balmer of Garwin plans to use her winnings to pay off her house, student loans, and begin to plan for retirement.
Despite winning the lottery, Balmer says that she's focused on her sons winning their entries at a local fair.
Balmer said, "They’re taking the livestock to the county fair...They’re taking his heifer, my oldest has a heifer, and my youngest is showing a chicken. It’s his first year at it.”
Monday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 2-24-34-53-58 and Powerball 13. The Power Play number was 2.
Balmer bought her winning lottery ticket at Casey’s, 201 Eighth St. in Gladbrook.
To read more, view the full press release on Iowa Lottery's website.