Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region from Wednesday
afternoon through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is
expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard
conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near
impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected
as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder
from late Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow will begin late Wednesday afternoon
and continue through Friday night. Blizzard conditions possible
Thursday morning into Friday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to
6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40
to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Central and south-central Iowa

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Taliban suspend university education for women in Afghanistan

  Updated
  • 0

The Taliban government has suspended university education for all female students in Afghanistan, the latest step in its brutal clampdown on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women.

A spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Higher Education confirmed the suspension to CNN on Tuesday. A letter published by the education ministry said the decision was made in a cabinet meeting and the order will go into effect immediately.

Girls were barred from returning to secondary schools in March, after the Taliban ordered schools for girls to shut just hours after they were due to reopen following months long closures imposed after the Taliban takeover in August 2021.

Human Rights Watch criticized the ban on Tuesday, calling it a "shameful decision that violates the right to education for women and girls in Afghanistan."

"The Taliban are making it clear every day that they don't respect the fundamental rights of Afghans, especially women," the rights watchdog said in a statement.

The United States condemned "in the strongest terms this absolutely indefensible position," US Ambassador Robert Wood, the alternate representative for special political affairs, said in a statement at the United Nations' Security Council briefing.

"The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all Afghans, especially the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls. We will continue to work with this Council to speak with one voice on this issue," he added.

The Taliban, which ruled over Afghanistan from 1996 until 2001, when the US-led invasion forced the group from power, have historically treated women as second-class citizens, subjecting them to violence, forced marriages and a near-invisible presence in the country.

After seizing power in Afghanistan last year, the Taliban attempted to project a more moderate image to gain international support.

But while it has has made numerous promises to the international community that it would protect the rights of women and girls, the Taliban has been doing the opposite, systematically clamping down on their rights and freedoms.

Women in Afghanistan can no longer work in most sectors, require a male guardian for long-distance travel and have been ordered to cover their faces in public.

They have also imposed limits on girls' education, banning women from certain workplaces as they stripped away rights they had fought tirelessly for over the last two decades.

In November, Afghan women prevented from entering amusement parks in Kabul as the government announced restrictions on women being able to access public parks, Reuters reports.

CNN's Richard Roth and Niamh Kennedy contributed to this report.