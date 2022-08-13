Survivor stories highlight mission of the Cedar Valley Heart Walk Saturday, August 20

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)
Iowa Hawkeye Kid Captain, Galilea Gonzalez, formerly of Cedar Falls, had heart surgery when she was just 8-days old. She's now 11. Galilea is the 2022 Cedar Valley Heart Walk Survivor Ambassador.
Shawn Kracht of Grundy Center had a surprising stroke a little more than two years ago when he was just 50. He has made an amazing recovery and is the 2022 Cedar Valley Heart Walk Adult Survivor Ambassador.
Both credit ongoing work of the American Heart Association for giving them the chance to survive such traumatic personal health issues.
Both will also tell their stories at the annual Cedar Valley Heart Walk coming up Saturday, August 20, at the Mudd Advertising campus in Cedar Falls.
Shelby Crist of the American Heart Association is Director of the annual Cedar Valley Heart Walk. Shelby says residents can still register to participate as an individual or team by going to the CV Heart Walk web page.
The Cedar Valley Heart Walk is an annual fundraiser for the American Heart Association and is a family-friendly event featuring a host of healthy heart vendors, as well as some UNI athletes.
While donations are always welcome, they are optional. To make a donation to a specific team, or as an individual, head to the CVHW donation page.
Participants will enjoy the walk course, which winds around the Prairie Lakes area after leaving from Mudd Advertising.
Shelby and Galilea join Shawn and Natalie Kracht of Grundy Center on this week's edition of The Steele Report to talk about their survival stories and preview the Cedar Valley Heart Walk.
Editor's Note: CV Heart Walk is Saturday morning, August 20. In the video I (RS) said it was Saturday, August 21. It is the 20th.