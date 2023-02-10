Super Bowl 2023: Local stores and pubs aim to mitigate growing costs, despite inflation

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - As Super Bowl 2023 plans are underway, the average household is estimated to spend $85.37 for this years Super Bowl. According to the Consumer Price Index, this is up 8% from last year.
If your Super Bowl Sunday menu includes chips, beer, and soda, it'll cost you more this year. The price of those items have gone up in price by 11% compared to last year.
Despite inflation, Hometown Foods in Waterloo said they're still trying to keep prices fair for the big game as they expect 300 to 400 customers this weekend.
"It increases usually Saturday before the game, and then Sunday a little bit more," Jesse said. "We also see people during halftime too with beer and snack runs."
Jesse said Hometown Foods expects Velveeta, chicken wings, chips, pizza, and sodas to be popular sellers this weekend.
However, if you want to stick to a strict budget UNI Economic Professor David Surdam said, this might be the year to make guacamole and grill some burgers.
"Some of the meat prices are actually going down," Surdam said. "Beef and chicken were going down, as well as the avocados."
Local restaurants said they have also felt the pinch. Peppers Assistant Manager Paul Barnett said they still try to keep prices as low as they can, and expect to be busy with 40 to 50 carry-out before the big game.
"We try to be the most fair in the Cedar Valley with prices for the customers, and want everyone to have a good experience here," Barnett said. "I feel like they're being cut off because things cost too much, we are also trying to be competitive too with the other restaurants downtown."
No matter whether you plan to prepare food at home or order carry-out, Surdam said you will still save money.
"I think fans should thank their lucky stars that they are not going to Arizona," Surdam said. "It's going to be 30 dollars for a beer and a hotdog, so you are better off staying at home."