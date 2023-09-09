Suicide prevention month has Iowans looking for warning signs

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) 12.3 million American adults seriously thought about suicide in 2021.
3.5 million planned a suicide attempt, while 1.7 million actually attempted suicide.
Troubling numbers from the C-D-C, which reports suicide deaths in the United States increased 5% in 2021, after declining in 2019 and 2020.
The C-D-C estimates there were 48,183 suicide deaths in 2021, and 49,449 in 2022.
In the United States, there is one suicide death every 11-minutes.
September is suicide prevention month. Three Cedar Valley guests talk about prevention measures for this week's edition of The Steele Report.
The segment guests include, Tom Eachus, Executive Director of Unity point Health's Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center.
Alyssa Fruchtenicht, Behavioral Services Manager for Unity-Point's school-based mental health program.
Amanda Anderson of the Dunkerton-based suicide prevention and awareness organization, Alive and Running.
These three guests stop by the KWWL studios to talk about suicide prevention efforts in Eastern Iowa.
Among the resources available to Iowans in crisis is Your Life Iowa
The new 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is always in operation. Call or test 988 or to chat with an expert, go to 988lifeline.org
There is also a Crisis Text Line: Just Text: HELLO" to 741741.
Some of the warning signs that someone may be thinking about suicide include:
Talking about wanting to die. Feeling great guilt or shame. Falsely believing they are burden to those around them.
Someone thinking about suicide may feel a sense of hopelessness, feeling trapped or believing they have no reason to live.
Some are extremely sad and anxious. They may feel agitated or angry and some may be full of rage.
They may also feel unexplained unbearable emotional or physical pain.
Warning signs also include changes in behavior, such as taking dangerous risks, like driving too fast.
They may display extreme mood swings and seem to be using drugs or alcohol more often.
Eating and sleeping habits are disrupted.
An individual contemplating suicide may withdraw from friends, even saying goodbye in some cases. They may give away important personal items, or have made a Will.
A person may have made a suicide plan or has researched ways to die.
Too many people believe that asking for help is a sign of weakness. Nothing could be further from the truth. Talking to someone about suicide thoughts may be a life-saver.
Watch the Steele Report segment here.