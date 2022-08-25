Stone Soul Picnic set for Sunday, September 11 at Gateway Park in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)
The annual family-friendly Stone Soul Picnic is set for Sunday, September 11, at Gateway Park in Cedar Falls.
The annual event is designed to raise awareness of childhood hunger in Nor1theast Iowa, and is a fundraiser for the N.E. Iowa Food Bank and its childhood hunger programs.
From the beginning, a driving force for the Stone soul Picnic was Mike (Checker) Michalicek, who died suddenly last year.
Mike was a well known, long time music educator in the Cedar Valley. His band, Checker and The Blue Tones, played together for years before disbanding last year, prior to Mike's death.
In Mike's honor, the event is being named Checker's Stone Soul Picnic.
As always, it's a family-friendly, free event, which will feature plenty of food, a BBQ from Blue Barn BBQ, children’s activities, including face painting and bubbles, and a petting zoo.
There will be 5 hours of Live entertainment from 5 local bands.
This family-friendly event is a fundraiser for the N.E. Iowa Foodbank, https://www.northeastiowafoodbank.org/ in an effort to raise awareness about childhood hunger in the Cedar Valley.
Participants are allowed to bring in coolers and chairs, but, are asked to leave pets at home.
One of the event organizers, Hannah Crisman, talked more about this year’s Stone Soul Picnic for The Steele Report