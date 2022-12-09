Northeast Iowa Food serving tens of thousands with help from staff and volunteers-Take a tour

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)
It takes an army of dedicated staff and volunteers to feed the tens of thousands of food insecure northeast Iowans. Enter the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
The Food Bank has a staff of just 43, but, gets help from some 10,000 volunteers every year in its ongoing efforts to feed the hungry across the area.
This week, Executive Director, Barb Prather, takes you inside the massive operation, which serves not only individuals, but other organizations in cities like Independence and New Hampton.
It's one of the segments on this week's edition of The Steele Report.