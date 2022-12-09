MONTICELLO, Iowa (KWWL)
For 50 years now, Camp Courageous, the year-round recreational and respite care facility near Monticello, has been serving Iowans with disabilities and special needs.
The camp got its start in 1972 with a land donation of 40 acres, and opened in 1974 with 211 campers that first year.
Today, Camp Courageous serves nearly 10,000 campers every year. Campers are of all ages and special needs.
Over the 50 years, the youngest camper has been just 9 months old, and the oldest 105.
Friday night, Camp Courageous celebrates 50 years with its annual Dottie and Tait Cummins Memorial Pineapple Gala. It's the largest fundraiser for Camp Courageous every year.
This year's event will be held Friday night, August 19, at the Double Tree Convention Center in Cedar Rapids, with Andy Petersen of WMT Radio and Gary Dolphin, Voice of the Hawkeyes, as the emcees.
Longtime Camp supporters and volunteers, Georgia and Bud Johnson, will be honored for their many years of dedication to Camp Courageous.
The Steele Report recently visited Camp Courageous, with longtime CEO Charlie Becker providing a tour.
