STD rates rising across the country

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The CDC is reporting a continued rise in some STD's across the country, and Planned Parenthood of the North Central states say that our area is not excluded.
The surge in STD's that the CDC is warning about is not new. They have been on the rise, even passing pre-pandemic numbers since 2021. But experts are saying that despite increased awareness, it doesn't look like it's going to slow down.
Nationwide, syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia are the most prevalent among STD's on the rise. Emily Bisec, Vice president of Strategic Communications with Planned Parenthood, says that both the stigma around these diseases and sex education has put roadblocks in place to slow this down.
She told KWWL, "STI's are preventable and treatable. So folks really need the information that's age appropriate and comprehensive on how to practice safe sex."
Bisec says that along with education, it's integral to get tested regularly, especially if you've had a new partner.
However, access to where you can get tested isn't exactly easy. Unless you live in a major city like Waterloo or Iowa City, you'll likely have to drive to get tested.