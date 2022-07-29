State Trooper uses AED to save cyclist during RAGBRAI

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- An Iowa State Patrol Trooper jumped into action on Thursday to save the life of a RAGBRAI cyclist.
It happened near Charles City. Trooper Darren Flaherty grabbed an AED from his car and used it to help other first responders when a cyclist went into cardiac arrest.
According to the State Patrol, all troopers in the state of Iowa carry AEDs in their patrol cars.
Thursday was the shortest leg of the journey from the Missouri River to the Mississippi. Participants rode 48 miles from Mason City to Charles City.
They will travel through the Northeastern part of the state to West Union on Friday and Lansing on Saturday.