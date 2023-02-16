State Quarterfinal round is done in Class One-a and Two-A

DES MOINES(KWWL)--Thursday started with another strong showing for 1A number one Don Bosco moving 5 to the semis including heavyweight Mack Ortner defending champ Jared Thiry earned a pin at 220 while at 145 second seeded Kaiden Knaack rallied against Starmont's Keaton Moeller picking up an overtime takedown for a 5-3 sudden victory win
Kaiden: "I knew I couldn't get flustered. One takedown doesn't win a match. So, I knew that one takedown wasn't going to define our match, and I wasn't losing."
A quick pin at heavyweight sent future Hawkeye lineman and East Buc junior Cody Fox to the semis Lisbon defending champ Brandon Paez is on with a tech fall at 120 Wapsie Valley has a semifinalist in Dawson Schmitt at 126 as does Tanner Arjes who just edged MFL Mar-MAc's Holden Mathis at 132 but the Bulldogs did get a winner in Karter Decker and South Winn's Colin Holm is through at 138
Teamwise Nashua-Plainfield sits second moving on a 4 including brothers Jayden and Garrett Rinken
While Waterloo Columbus went 3 and 1 in the quarters which included pins from top ranked 182 pounder Carson Hartz and two-time state champion Max Magayna
Max: "I don't really get the nerves. I stay calm. I kind of almost relax my mind by taking naps all the time. I'm known for sleeping at tournaments, so that realy relaxes my mind and keeps me locked in."
In 2A Decorah 126 pounder - Mason Avila seeded 17th - upset number one on Wednesday and down 3 late nearly took out Jerren Gille of Wahlert but ran out of time ti get any back points Gille advances to the semis but Decorah did get one at 145 with Brady Stille moving on
Union got a pair in top ranked 113 pounder Jace Hedeman and his practice partner Brayden Bohnsack at 106 who credits Hedeman for much of his success
Brayden: "He's beat me up every practice, getting me ready for tough matches. Just a great partner to have."
Top ranked 220 pounder Nick Reinicke of Dike-New Hartfrod left no doubt moving on with a second period pin
He'll be joined by teammate, heavyweight Will Textor who was awarded a penalty point after this slam. It occurred in overtime for a sudden victory win."
Independence has a semifinalist in Carter Staew after a 5-4 win at 160
A late takedown by North Fayette Valley's Nick Koch secured his spot with a 6-0 win at 132
While South Tama had a strong day moving on 3 including Gavin Bridgewater who knocked off previously undefeated KJ Fry of Clarke at 195
Gavin: "I felt him start to break at the end of the third and I knew at that point no one could hold up with my conditioning. I was just going to put it on him from there."