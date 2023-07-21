State of Iowa appeals injunction stopping new 'Heartbeat Law'

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) As expected, the State of Iowa is appealing the recent District Court ruling from Polk County Judge Joseph Seidlin, which put the new Iowa abortion law on hold.
Iowa Attorney General, Brenna Bird, Friday filed an application for interlocutory appeal with the Iowa Supreme Court to reinstate Iowa’s Heartbeat Law.
The appeal challenges the temporary injunction granted Monday by Polk County District Court Judge, Joseph Seidlin, blocking the so-called 'Heartbeat Law.'
The Iowa Supreme Court will decide whether the state's highest court will hear the case.
Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement in filing State’s appeal Friday:
“The right to life is the most fundamental right of all. Today, we are taking our defense of Iowa’s Heartbeat Law to the Iowa Supreme Court to allow the law to go back in effect and protect innocent lives. I’m confident that the law is on our side, and we will continue fighting for the right to life in court.”
Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds, also issued a statement late Friday: She wrote:
“Judge Seidlin stated this week that the Iowa Supreme Court left off last month with an “invitation to litigate” further the standard of review on abortion regulations. Invitation or not, I will never stop fighting to protect our unborn children and to uphold state laws enacted by our elected legislators.”
A week ago, Polk County District Court Judge, Joseph Seidlin, heard legal challenges to the policy from the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, Planned Parenthood North Central States and the Emma Goldman Clinic. He took the arguments under advisement over the weekend, making no decision.
Then, on Monday, July 17, Judge Seidlin issued his temporary injunction.
In issuing his temporary injunction, Judge Seidlin said the decision relied on the “undue burden” test. That test requires that laws don’t create a significant obstacle to abortion, and that under that standard, Judge Seidlin determined “abortion advocates are likely right to say the new law violates Iowans’ constitutional rights."
Though the new law is temporarily on hold, Seidlin said the state’s Board of Medicine should go forward in making rules for enforcement, if the law goes into effect sometime in the future.
In the meantime, abortions in Iowa remain legal up to the 20-week point in a pregnancy.