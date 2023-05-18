State Coed Track Day One 2A/3A

DES MOINES(KWWL)--The afternoon 2A, 3A session got rolling with a great race in the 2A girls 3-thousand –
Two-time winner Danielle Hostetler of Mid-Prairie and Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hilary Trainor duked it out for 7 and a half laps with Hostetler getting her third straight title – and 6th straight for the Hostetler family going back to 20-17 –
Danielle: “It’s truly a choice between do I want to make it hurt bad enough and I chose to take the temporary pain and have the everlasting spot
Later we saw another champ in the 2A long jump – but it was a little hairy for New Hampton’s Carlee Rochford – who didn’t take the lead until her 6th and final jump going 17 feet, 10 inches for the win –
Carlee: “If I’m being honest I had a lot of adrenaline built up and I just had to like calm myself down, tell myself that I could do it and I knew I could and I just had to go out there and compete which I know I can.”
Boys 3-A 32-hundred – Marion’s Jedediah Osgood had a strong run Thursday – finishing as the runner-up – five seconds behind Pella’s Chase Lauman –
3A 400 Meters – and it’s a win for Mount Vernon – Zach Fall puts up a personal best time 48 point 53 seconds for a state title –
In the 3-A Discus – Defending state champ and Drake champ Duke Faley did it again – his throw a state 3A state meet record 195 feet and 1 inch –
Duke: “There were bits and pieces from each throw throughout the way that I knew were good and that last one it’s like I took all the puzzle pieces, put them together the right way and it just worked.”