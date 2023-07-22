State Baseball:Beckman wins 2A, Lisbon is 2nd in 1A

CARROLL(KWWL)--A pair of Eastern Iowa teams found themselves chasing baseball titles Friday afternoon –
For Dyersville Beckman in 2A – they were seeking number 7 – while in 1A – Lisbon looked to grab the top spot for the first time in nearly 30 years –
Lions the 5th seeded – taking on second seed Remsen-Saint Mary’s
And falling in a big hole early – RSM’s Collin Homan – with a deep shot to right – just misses a 3 run homer – instead two score on the triple – the Hawks got the first four of the game –
But Lisbon didn’t go away – top of the fourth – Aiden jJensen with a base hit with the bases loaded – and after the fielding error – all three runs score – Lions right back in it – just a run back –
But after falling further back — they needed 3 in the seventh — but the K ends the threat —
Lisbon finishes as the state runner up, falling to Remsen-St Mary’s 7-4.
"There's only one happy team at the end of each year, but everyday I'll go to battle with these guys. The work and the effort they've put in over the course of the year, it's someting special to see us come as far as we did."
In 2A Beckman looking to take down Underwood —
Blazers rally from down 1 in the third — catcher Matt Florence knocks in one capping a 3 run frame for a 3-1 Beckman lead —
Fifth inning - pitcher Luke Sigwarth in a bases loaded jam — but Jake Schmidt starts off a huge 4-6-3 double play to get out of it — No damage done —
And they added some insurance in the 6th — Luke Schieltz, 3 RBI’s in the game - got 2 of them here — part of a 4 run inning -
They finish it in the bottom half — 7-1 Beckman captures the 2A title —
Luke: "I remember going to the 2017 title game when they were playing for Jenk and to do it this year and play for something bigger than myself, it means everything to me and to my teammates."
Ryan: "I'm just so happy for them, so proud of them. Again, we came back, came back every single game. We were down every single game down here, they came back, and battled. I'm just so proud."