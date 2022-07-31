Standoff ends after early morning shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- A standoff after an early morning shooting in Waterloo is over.
Waterloo Police said it started after officers responded to shots fired call on Leavitt Street around 5:40 a.m. Police found damage to three nearby cars and two houses. There are no reports of any injuries.
It happened in the 1200 block of Leavitt Street, on the West side of Waterloo. It is a few blocks from downtown near West 9th Street and Williston Avenue.
Officers zeroed in on a house in the next block, 1126 Leavitt Street, where they believed the gunman could have possibly run.
Waterloo Police did detain several people after officers convinced them to come out of the home.
They closed the 1100 block of Leavitt Street for several hours as they used a bullhorn to call out to anyone still inside the house.
Around 11 a.m., the Waterloo Police tactical team went into the house to search it but did not find anyone else inside.
Waterloo Police were not able to release any other information on Sunday afternoon.