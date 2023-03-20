Spring construction projects begin in eastern Iowa

IOWA (KWWL)-- With warmer spring temperatures, construction season has began in the state. From the Minnesota border down to the Missouri border, the Iowa DOT is expecting to make major improvements to the state's highways and interstates.
Pete Hjelmstad, Iowa DOT transportation field director for district two says, as long as weather permits, these projects will move as quickly as they possibly can.
"We’re kind of in the very early early stages, as we all know, we don’t want to get going too early on some of these projects, because we don’t know what will happen in a week with the weather. We don’t want to have roads torn up or tearing down, and then all of the sudden we’ve got 4 or 5 inches of heavy wet snow on them.”
The Iowa DOT posts updates on construction here. Some notable projects this year include the reconstruction of Ridgeway and Highway 20 in Waterloo, and the I-80 and 1st Avenue interchange in Iowa City.
With all these projects ahead, it's important for drivers to keep safety at the forefront of their minds.
“Concentrate on the road, wear your seatbelt, give yourself room between the vehicle in front of you if they have to stop quickly, you have time to react yourself, and just be smart," Hjelmstad said.
Hjelmstad adds, distracted driving poses a major threat to workers and drivers, with three out of four zone crashes attributed to it.
“Distracted driving is really a problem, and it’s a problem under PERFECT conditions; when you start mixing in distracted driving with a work zone condition, it becomes so dangerous for everybody involved, the construction workers, the DOT inspectors the drivers themselves. It’s a very dangerous situation that people aren’t paying attention to the roads.”
Typically people associate construction with negative feelings, however, Hjelmstad encourages people to think of the positives after the project is finally finished.
"It can be something people don’t always appreciate when it’s happening, but when it’s done, you’re going to have a much safer and much better driving surface and much better driving conditions,” he says, adding, “We are always looking to improve what we can, with the budget we can, and making the roads safer and better for travel.”
You can also track current updates on the 511 website here.