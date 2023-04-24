Southern McGregor residents to evacuate by Tuesday morning as flood wall building efforts expand

MCGREGOR, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of McGregor is warning residents who live in the southern end of the city to evacuate their homes by 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning as efforts to expand the flood wall are underway amid rising water levels.
The city posted the update on Facebook on Monday morning.
They said, "As we continue to monitor the flooding situation, we are adding more reinforcements to the flood wall barriers, and monitoring pumps and the levees around the clock. As part of these efforts, the flood wall will be expanded across B Street by Viserion Grain tomorrow (Tuesday) which means all South McGregor residents who haven't already evacuated will need to do so by 8 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday)."
The city says that they will continue to post updates as they become available.
As of Tuesday water levels were recorded at around 22 feet. Over the weekend, the city also asked residents to cut back on their water usage.