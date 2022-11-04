 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Southeast Polk whips Cedar Rapids Prairie 41-0

  • 0

RUNNELLS(KWWL)--Defending 5A State Champion Southeast Polk(10-1) whips Cedar Rapids Prairie(7-4) 41-0 to advance to the semifinal round next week.