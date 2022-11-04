RUNNELLS(KWWL)--Defending 5A State Champion Southeast Polk(10-1) whips Cedar Rapids Prairie(7-4) 41-0 to advance to the semifinal round next week.
Southeast Polk whips Cedar Rapids Prairie 41-0
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
