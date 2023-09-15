Solon upsets 3rd ranked Mount Vernon 37-20

MOUNT VERNON(KWWL)--This is the same exact field the Spartans were knocked out of the playoffs last year and they once again come in as the underdog. But the underdog doesn't just feel pain, doubt and fear. They use that pain, doubt and fear as their fuel. Let see if those Spartans use that fuel tonight.
THIS IS MUSTANG FOOTBALL AND THE PLAYERS AND FANS WERE FIRED UP. IT WAS STANDING ROOM ONLY HERE IN MT. VERNON AS ALUMNI AND STUDENTS FILLED THIS HISTORIC STADIUM.
IT WOULD BE THE MUSTANGS WHO WOULD GET ON THE BOARD FIRST QUARTERBACK JOEY RHOMBERG WOULD HIT NUMBER SEVEN EVAN BRASE IN STRIDE... MAKING IT LOOK EASY... LIKE THEY'VE DONE IT A HUNDRED TIMES BEFORE. THE EXTRA ALSO GOOD AND THOSE STAMPEDING MUSTANGS GO UP BY SEVEN.
IN THE SECOND QUARTER SOLON QB TYLER BELL LOOKING TO THE END ZONE... WHEN I WAS YOUNGER RICK COLEMAN WOULD SAY WILMER DON'T GET BEHIND THE PLAY WELL I GOT BEHIND THE PLAY SO NOW YOU WILL HAVE TO IMAGINE AN AMAZING CATCH BY NASH KOTAR... WITH THE EXTRA POINT THE SPARTANS TIE IT UP AT SEVEN... THE SOLON FAITHFUL MAKING THE TRIP TEN MILES NORTH AND LOVING EVERY MINUTE.
LATER IN THE SECOND CONLAN POYTON TAKES THE SNAP AND THIS YOUNG MAN UNLEASHES HIS INNER DAVID GOGGINS.... WHOSE GONNA CARRY THE BOATS AND THE LOGS... YOU ARE BUDDY. JUST LIKE THAT THE SPARTANS PUT SIX MORE POINTS ON THE BOARD... THE SPARTAN FANS ARE JUST LIKE MCDONALDS AND LOVIN' IT. WITH THE EXTRA POINT SOLON IS UP 14 TO SEVEN.
Rick this has been a very exciting first half for this game but I'm going to give it back to you to give that final score. Have a great night sir.
Solon hands Mount Vernon its first loss of the season while the Spartans win their 3rd straight.