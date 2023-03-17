Six horses euthanized in Butler County after declining health

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Butler County Sheriff's Office say that it's aware of a situation involving six dead horses in Clarksville.
KWWL contacted authorities after several viewers reached out about the situation. The Sheriff's Office said that six horses were euthanized by its owner after showing declining health.
The horses could not be picked up by rendering trucks, and they weren't disposed of correctly. The owner has taken steps to correct the issue.
The Sheriff's Office said that other animals on the property are okay and that they have food, water, and shelter upon multiple check-ups.