Sheriff's Office responding to "situation" near Sumner-Fredericksburg School; classes cancelled and roads blocked

SUMNER, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: Roads are blocked off on W Sixth Street with at least 10 police cars in the area. KWWL is working to learn additional details.
In the meantime, the Sumner Public Library is offering a safe space for anyone who needs a place to stay during the situation until 5:00 Friday evening.
Sumner-Fredericksburg has cancelled classes on Friday in lieu of an active situation near the school.
In a Facebook post, the school said, "Due to situation beyond our control, for the safety of all students and staff, school is canceled for today."
Sumner-Fredericksburg Community Schools officials say there is a "situation" in Sumner near, but not at, Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.
School officials, relaying a message from the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, are telling people not to approach the school. Busses will be delayed outside of the school's control. People are also advised not the approach Durant.
This is still an active and developing situation.
