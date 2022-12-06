 Skip to main content
Shania Twain reveals Des Moines 2023 tour date

  • Updated
Shania Twain tour

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Shania Twain will be stopping by Des Moines in November 2023 on the next leg of her tour, WHO 13 reports.

Twain will perform at the Wells Fargo Arena on November 3, 2023. The show is a part of the second leg of her "Queen of Me" worldwide tour.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 16 here.

