Shania Twain reveals Des Moines 2023 tour date

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Shania Twain will be stopping by Des Moines in November 2023 on the next leg of her tour, WHO 13 reports.
Twain will perform at the Wells Fargo Arena on November 3, 2023. The show is a part of the second leg of her "Queen of Me" worldwide tour.
I'll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma's going on the road for the entirety of 2023! 😂 And I'm playing even more shows!! Tickets on sale 12/16, 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/f03QsnVt98— Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) December 6, 2022
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 16 here.