...Patchy Dense Fog and Possible Slick Roads Across Central and
Northern Iowa This Sunday Morning...

An area of patchy dense fog continues over central and northern
Iowa early this Sunday morning and will continue to impact the
area through mid to late morning. Expect visibility to be a
quarter of a mile or less at times.

Due to the fog, roads may become frost covered and slick during
the pre dawn hours and morning travel times until late morning.
Persons traveling early today over central to northern Iowa who
encounter areas of thicker fog should exercise caution; especially
on untreated roads, overpasses and bridges. Reduce speed, use low
beam headlights and allow extra time to reach your destination
safely.

Fog may also occur late Sunday night into Monday morning over the
region. Please monitor later forecasts for additional details.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog may result in frost deposited on area
roads and thus create slick travel conditions, especially on
untreated roads, bridges, and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

"Several injuries" reported after multi-vehicle crash on I-80

I-80 Crash

Screenshot courtesy Iowa 511

Johnson County, Iowa  (KWWL)- Iowa State Patrol Troopers confirmed part of westbound I-80 is shutdown between Highway 1 and Herbert Hoover Highway following an early morning crash. Eastbound lanes have since reopened. 

Troopers say the roadway in both directions was slick and entirely covered in ice. It's unclear how many injuries were reported.

No other details- including what caused the crash or the severity of the injuries were reported. Drivers can expect westbound lanes to be closed for at least several hours and should avoid the area. 

This is a developing story