"Several injuries" reported after multi-vehicle crash on I-80

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog and Possible Slick Roads Across Central and Northern Iowa This Sunday Morning... An area of patchy dense fog continues over central and northern Iowa early this Sunday morning and will continue to impact the area through mid to late morning. Expect visibility to be a quarter of a mile or less at times. Due to the fog, roads may become frost covered and slick during the pre dawn hours and morning travel times until late morning. Persons traveling early today over central to northern Iowa who encounter areas of thicker fog should exercise caution; especially on untreated roads, overpasses and bridges. Reduce speed, use low beam headlights and allow extra time to reach your destination safely. Fog may also occur late Sunday night into Monday morning over the region. Please monitor later forecasts for additional details.