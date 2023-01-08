"Several injuries" reported after multi-vehicle crash on I-80

Johnson County, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa State Patrol Troopers confirmed part of westbound I-80 is shutdown between Highway 1 and Herbert Hoover Highway following an early morning crash. Eastbound lanes have since reopened.
Troopers say the roadway in both directions was slick and entirely covered in ice. It's unclear how many injuries were reported.
No other details- including what caused the crash or the severity of the injuries were reported. Drivers can expect westbound lanes to be closed for at least several hours and should avoid the area.
This is a developing story