Send-off held in Tiffin for National Guard members getting deployed to Poland

TIFFIN, Iowa (KWWL)- Family and friends held a send-off ceremony in Tiffin this weekend for nearly 80 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers who are about to be deployed overseas.
The ceremony occurred on Saturday at the Clear Creek-Amana High School gymnasium in Tiffin.
The 209th Medical Company Area Support unit is heading to Poland to support Operation Atlantic Resolve and NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence mission, which the Iowa National Guard said "enables the U.S. to provide deterrence to adversaries while supporting our NATO partners." The soldiers will be providing health service support at a field hospital.
According to Iowa National Guard, the deployment is part of a regular force generation cycle and is not in response to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
In the past, the 20th MCAS unit deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom and the Gulf Coast to help respond to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.