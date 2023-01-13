Senator Ernst on securing the border and discovery of more classified documents

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) Iowa Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst says, while the new farm bill is her top priority, the border crisis has made it more evident the U.S. southern border must be more secure.
Senator Ernst made the comments for this week's edition of The Steele Report.
The Senator says the new Agriculture Bill is her top priority. She says, “In the Ag committee, we will have the opportunity to work through the different, what we call the title of the bill. Conservation, food support programs, crop insurance, all of those things that are vital importance to Iowans. There are so many issues involving Iowa farmers.”
On the border crisis, where thousands of migrants have been camping out, Ernst says, "First, we really do need to make sure that the border is secure. That is first and foremost. We have many people that are crossing the border and trying to evade the Border Patrol Agents. Those trying to evade, we know they're coming in because they're bad guys. We need to make sure we're working on immigration policy. But, again, first and foremost, secure the border. I think we're starting to see many of our Democrats along the southern border as well, speaking up to The President and saying this has to end."
She believes most of the waiting migrants do not qualify for asylum.
“We have to have a very firm asylum process. We know there are people that are running away from very, very bad circumstances because their lives are in danger. Most of the people crossing the southern border are here for jobs and
opportunity, which is not an allowable reason for asylum. We do have to work on immigration policy, and I am okay with what The President has done.”
She talks about the discovery of classified documents, some found in the garage of President Biden.
"This is a disturbing pattern. Classified materials finding themselves outside secure facilities. There are some issues with this, and we know there will be an investigation. It's very disappointing that we have Democrats that will go after President Trump for those classified documents, which probably shouldn't have been at Mar‐A‐Lago, but then we see it with then Vice President being housed in a different location. I do hope that it is looked into. It's wrong, no matter who the individual is."
