Senator Chuck Grassley speaks at opioid forum in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Senator Chuck Grassley hosted a roundtable on Thursday on the drug epidemic, focusing on the trafficking and sale of drugs in the state of Iowa.
Grassley addressed cartels inside the state using stolen drugs to distribute to communities. Grassley emphasized the importance of creating tools in the country for the war on drugs.
Grassley said to, "have a center in the department of homeland security, coordinate different units of the federal government, state and local governments that are involved in this whole cycle, of stealing, money laundering and drug trafficking."
In Iowa, organized retail crime accounted for an estimated $1.38 billion in business losses and $68 million in lost tax revenue in 2021. That same year, 470 Iowans were lost to drug overdoses. The vast majority of those deaths involved fentanyl.