Semi lands in creek after sliding off bridge; temporarily closing Buchanan County Road

HAZLETON, Iowa (KWWL) -- A semi crash has damaged a Buchanan County bridge, forcing the temporary closure of a rural road south of Hazleton, with the driver suffering minor injuries.
The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. today on 150th Street near Indiana Ave. Sheriff's officials say the driver of a semi loaded with cargo last control on the icy roadway. The rig broke through a guardrail on a bridge crossing Otter Creek, went over the side, and landed in the water below.
The driver was pulled from the semi and treated for minor injuries by paramedics at the scene.
Sheriff's officials reported at 9 a.m. that 150th St. between Indiana and Grant Avenues remained close to allow for recovery and cleanup operations. They expect the road to remain closed for the next several hours.