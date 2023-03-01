Semi fire temporarily diverts highway traffic in Linn County

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County. .Moderate to heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to melt and increased runoff. Flows along the Cedar River will continue increasing as a result and reach critical levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls. * WHEN...From this morning to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Water covers the north half of Tourist Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 87.6 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 89.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 89.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&