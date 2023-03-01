Semi fire temporarily diverts highway traffic in Linn County

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

.Moderate to heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to
melt and increased runoff. Flows along the Cedar River will continue
increasing as a result and reach critical levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...From this morning to early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Water covers the north half of Tourist
Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 87.6 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 89.9 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Bremer, Butler and Black
Hawk Counties.

.Heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to melt and
increased runoff, and subsequent rises in area rivers. Water levels
along the Shell Rock River are near to past crest however.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Part of South Lake Street is closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 13.1 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:45 AM CST Wednesday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 10.3 feet
Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Semi fire temporarily diverts highway traffic in Linn County

  • Updated
  • 0
Generic Fire 2 No Credit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A semi fire forced traffic to be temporarily diverted off a Linn County highway this morning.

Sheriff's officials say deputies and fire crews responded to the semi fire along northbound Iowa 13 near Mount Vernon Road just after 6 a.m. When they arrived, the cab of the semi-trailer was engulfed in flames.

Officials closed Iowa 13 around 6:15 a.m., diverted traffic until the fire was out.

Sheriff's officials reopened the highway just before about 40 minutes later.

No injuries were reported.