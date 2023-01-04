Secretary of State Paul Pate and Chains Interrupted team up for Human Trafficking Awareness month

IOWA (KWWL) -- January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Iowa's Secretary of State Paul Pate is spreading the word. Pate teamed with the Cedar Rapids-based Chains Interrupted to talk about the prevalence of human trafficking in our communities.
Pate said to KWWL that it's not just the Hollywood stereotypes in which a van pulls up and grabs someone and sells them into the sex trade. Pate says that trafficking can happen behind closed doors, or even online.
According to Theresa Davidson, XEO and co-founder of Chains Interrupted, the internet is where traffickers are finding their victims and bringing them in.
Davison said, "Being groomed online is the number one way that traffickers are using to groom children and adults into trafficking situations.”
They say it can be anything from a trafficker posing as an account on a dating app. It can also be people sending messages to people they think they can manipulate.
Pate says that human trafficking is definitely prevalent in Iowa communities. The victims can be neighbors, friends, or children's classmates.
According to the National Human Trafficking hotline in 2021, they identified 86 different cases of human trafficking, with 161 victims within Iowa.