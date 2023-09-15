Second half surge propels Cedar Falls 35-19

Cedar Falls (KWWL) - The Cedar Falls Tigers overcame a 7-0 halftime deficit to defeat Iowa City Liberty 35-19 in the UNI-Dome Friday night.
The Tigers had a slow start as the Lightning defense held strong throughout the first half. The Tigers had trouble moving the ball throughout the first half.
Cedar Falls failed on two first-half drives to convert short yardage situations on 3rd and 4th downs. The Lightning opened the scoring early in the 2nd quarter on a 7 yard TD pass from Graham Beckman to Sutton Koller.
Liberty had a chance to add to the first-half scoring late in the 2nd quarter but could not convert on 4th down deep in Tiger territory.
The Tigers took the 2nd half kickoff and marched down the field to tie the score at 7. Cedar Falls scored 21 points in the 3rd quarter to take a 21-7 lead and the Tigers wouldn't look back.
Next week the Tigers host Linn-Mar while Liberty travels to Cedar Rapids Prairie.