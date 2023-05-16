Second fire in a week breaks out at Marion apartment; no injuries reported

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- A second fire within a week broke out at a Marion apartment building on Tuesday morning, though no injuries were reported.
The Marion Fire Department responded to 4871 Tama Street at 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Flames broke out from a previously burnt area of the building. The occupants of the apartment had already evacuated by the time crews were on scene.
The fire was quickly extinguished and was ruled as non-accidental and incendiary in nature.
The Marion Fire Department was assisted by the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.