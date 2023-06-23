Second annual Veterans Barbeque taking place in Fort Dodge on Saturday

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWWL) -- An event honoring Iowans that have - or are currently serving - their country is taking place on Saturday in Fort Dodge.
The second annual Veterans Barbeque will take place at terry Moehnke Park from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
All veterans, armed forces members and their families are invited to attend the event.
The event's organizer, Jeremy Frisbey, is a Waterloo native and a Navy veteran. He's a disabled veteran career planner for Iowa Workforce Development.
Frisbey said, "Being a veteran myself, I'm very passionate about veteran's issues and their transition process. Get out, that's what my purpose was. When a veteran gets out, they have to find a purpose. This is my purpose, helping veterans become better versions of themselves and this is one way to do it."