Second annual Jim Smith remembrance walk to be held on April 8

JESUP, Iowa (KWWL) -- On April 8, the second annual Jim Smith remembrance run and walk will be held in Jesup. The event will honor the life of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Smith who was killed in the line of duty nearly two years ago.
This year's remembrance run and walk takes place on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00 a.m. Participants will run or walk 4.62 miles, a distance that honors Smith's badge number, 462.
The event begins at Jesup Bible Fellowship, which is the church that Smith attended. The event is free and no registration is required.